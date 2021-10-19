(Video) Liverpool fan notices hilarious moment ex-official gets Joel Matip’s name utterly wrong on BT Sport

A Liverpool fan shared a somewhat amusing clip of former UEFA official, Peter Walton, struggling with Joel Matip’s surname.

Former Manchester City defender, Joleon Lescott, had been arguing the case for the Cameroonian, with regard to Antoine Griezmann’s opening goal for the Los Colchoneros in the Champions League clash, prior to the on-screen mishap.

The Merseysiders went on to win the meeting 3-2 courtesy of a penalty goal from Mo Salah in the second-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: