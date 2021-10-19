(Video) Liverpool fan notices new celebration between Salah & Van Dijk after Egyptian’s Watford worldie

A Liverpool fan on Reddit shared an interesting moment some supporters might have missed during the Reds’ 5-0 drubbing of Watford at the weekend.

Following Mo Salah’s magnificent solo effort to make it four goals without reply against Claudio Ranieri’s men, the Egyptian was spotted enacting a secret handshake celebration with Virgil van Dijk.

It’s a bit of harmless fun from the pair and a unique act we may notice in future, particularly with our No.11 enjoying a remarkable purple patch since the start of the campaign.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Reddit user u/masarra_z & BT Sports:

