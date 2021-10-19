(Video) Liverpool starlet takes out three Arsenal U23s in Salah-esque move before doubling Reds’ lead

Handing out thrashings is far from being the preserve of Liverpool’s senior team it seems, with the club’s U23s side handing out a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal.

In a Mo Salah-esque show of quick feet, highly-rated youngster, Paul Glatzel, showed off his trickery to beat the threat posed by three opponents before neatly placing the ball in the back of the net.

The 20-year-old played a pivotal role in the tie, registering an assist to grab his opening two goal contributions in Premier League 2.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @BoyBetterKn0wn_):

Paul Glatzel ⚽️ vs Arsenal u-23 Salah? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OjxhF4CkRK — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKn0wn_) October 18, 2021