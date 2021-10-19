(Video) “Manchester United are going to beat Liverpool on Sunday, that is a fact!” – Neville’s confident prediction ahead of PL tie

The perfect combination of Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher vs. Gary Neville, and Liverpool vs. Manchester United will always deliver a headline or two.

However, the former fullback’s strong claim seems brazen and overly confident – particularly given the poor form the Red Devils are set to enter the game with.

Not only was the 46-year-old’s claim bold but delivered facing the camera with his right hand pointing towards the viewers as he declared: “You know that Manchester United are going to beat Liverpool on Sunday and that is a fact!”

Carragher remained surprisingly passive with the ex-United defender, potentially hoping as much as all of us that those words will be able to be laughed at come Sunday evening.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily), with the proclamation falling on 55 seconds.

✅ Ronaldo

✅ Firmino

✅ Maguire@GNev2 picks his Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI pic.twitter.com/rcWN6oQprK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021