(Video) Mo spot on with penalty to bury Liverpool’s third to dismay of boiling Wanda Metropolitano

The first goal was laden in confusion but this time Mo Salah was undoubtedly the hero, as he buried a penalty to put Liverpool back in the lead.

After a moment of madness from Mario Hermoso, as he brought Diogo Jota in the box, our No.11 was given the responsibility to finish from the spot.

It was the same end as in 2019 against Tottenham and the Egyptian put the Reds ahead, at the time of writing.

There’s no doubt this time, and Liverpool lead at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Watch the pen here via beIN Sports (@choivanka):