(Video) Naby Keita scores an absolute screamer of a goal as Liverpool register quickfire double

Naby Keita’s getting in the habit of registering world-class, long-range efforts for Liverpool.

His latest goal easily fits within that category, with the Guinean international lashing a volley in the back of the net, well and truly beyond the reach of Jan Oblak, to double the Reds’ early lead.

The No.8’s stunner of a goal follows from Mo Salah’s early opener to stun Diego Simeone’s men at the Wanda Metropolitano.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: 

