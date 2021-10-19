(Video) Naby Keita scores an absolute screamer of a goal as Liverpool register quickfire double

Naby Keita’s getting in the habit of registering world-class, long-range efforts for Liverpool.
His latest goal easily fits within that category, with the Guinean international lashing a volley in the back of the net, well and truly beyond the reach of Jan Oblak, to double the Reds’ early lead.
The No.8’s stunner of a goal follows from Mo Salah’s early opener to stun Diego Simeone’s men at the Wanda Metropolitano.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:
Keita only scores bangers 😭 pic.twitter.com/iTuUm766DK
— ²⁹ (@ftblkai29__) October 19, 2021