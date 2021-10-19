(Video) Rare mix-up between Alisson and Matip nearly leads to embarrassment in Madrid

In a brilliant first-half for Alisson Becker, where he helped to keep the half-time scoreline at 2-2, there was a moment of chaotic confusion at the back.

The Brazilian came off his line confidently to clear the ball up the pitch, but a sliced kick from our No.1 rebounded off Joel Matip in what was a moment of pure misfortune.

Luck quickly returned to the Reds, however, as the ball again dropped to the 29-year-old who was calm enough to take a touch and clear his lines.

Thankfully, it’s a moment much rarer than a great save from the ‘keeper.

Watch below via BT Sport (@Kwamzfinesse):