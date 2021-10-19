(Video) Robertson goes to square off with Griezmann after Firmino incident but is knocked aside

Andy Robertson is the latest individual to have been spotted in a somewhat bizarre Liverpool clip, with the Scotsman barged out of the way early in the second-half of the Reds’ 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The moment in question, shared on Twitter by @Lfcpxt, shows the former Hull City fullback stopping in front of Antoine Griezmann following an accidental high boot to Firmino’s head.

The defender was knocked aside by an oncoming teammate of the Frenchman’s before the issue could escalate, however, with the World Cup-winner handed his marching orders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: