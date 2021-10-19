(Video) Simeone’s disrespectful snub of Klopp as he goes for a Wanda after five-goal thriller

Jurgen Klopp’s men ended Atletico’s four-year unbeaten run at home in Europe in a dramatic affair.

Goals, penalties, a red card, VAR, and all finished off with a moment of ungracious sportsmanship from Diego Simeone.

Full-time was met with a chorus of Madrid jeers following a contentious refereeing decision that denied Atleti a late penalty, which would have brought them the opportunity of restoring parity in the game.

Instead of a Thomas Frank-esque nod of appreciation with our boss in respect of a great game of football, the petulant Argentine charged down the tunnel without shaking hands with his opposition manager.

The Normal One shared a more than normal reaction of a sarcastic thumbs-up in response to the disappointing moment, though the nine points that the Reds travel home with will undoubtedly ease the German’s concerns.

You can watch the snub here via BT Sport:

No handshake between Simeone and Klopp as the Reds edge Atletico in a five-goal thriller! 😮‍💨 FT: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/V4yYMxCPfr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021