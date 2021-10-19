Wenger issues Salah verdict that Liverpool fans will love

Arsene Wenger has credited Liverpool attacker Mo Salah as being the ‘best striker in the world’.

In a chat on beINSports, as shared on Twitter by @SamuelLFC, the former Arsenal head coach was keen to highlight the player’s intelligence as has been evidenced by his improvement at Anfield.

Arsène Wenger on Mo Salah: “he is the best player in the world.” 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/Xvst9VEdLy — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 19, 2021

The Egyptian international has been in scintillating form this term, registering 10 goals in as many games across all competitions, though Jurgen Klopp may be inclined to argue that the hitman is more of a winger than a centre-forward.

It’s brilliant to see the former Roma frontman getting all the praise he’s rightfully deserved for some time now beyond commentators mainly based locally in Merseyside.

It does raise questions, of course, as to why it’s taken so long for the 29-year-old to be considered at the pinnacle of world football and involved in Ballon d’Or shouts.

Whilst his general quality may never have been expressly questioned, ludicrous debates – for instance, to quote a Chelsea favourite: Hazard v Salah – continue to persist.

It makes little sense to us here at EOTK (biased as we may be), given the levels of brilliance the No.11 has delivered on a consistent basis.

