Former Liverpool defender’s Instagram reactions following the Salah / Milner goal confusion against Atletico

The Reds’ opening goal in their 3-2 Champions League encounter was Mo Salah’s, then James Milner’s, then back to the Egyptian following the slow motion dissection of a deflection that came off Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Other than the adoring Kop, there may be one man that loves our No.11 more than most and that is former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, who shared his opinion on the European opener on social media.

In two Instagram interactions, the Croatian rekindled his famed love affair with his old teammate.

Posting a video to his story, the now Zenit Saint Petersburg defender said: “Brate [brother], I just turned on the TV and you scored, what the heck! Well done brate”.

As news broke that the goal was set to be awarded to our No.7, the 32-year-old former Red jumped to defend his ‘brate’ once more.

In response to the club’s official Instagram page, he said: “99% Mo, the rest was Milly. Lucky man 😆.”

Despite leaving following our league title triumph in 2020 and there now being nearly 2,000 miles between them, nothing can stop the Lovren and Salah bromance.