Hamann lays the blame for Atletico’s goals squarely at the feet of 26-year-old Liverpool midfielder in damning verdict

Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Naby Keita ‘will never make it as a Liverpool player’ following a mixed performance for the Reds during their 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid.

The Guinean international registered a spectacular goal against the Spanish giants to double the lead in the first-half but was adjudged to have been at fault for Antoine Griezmann’s two efforts in response.

This comes from Pundit Arena, with the German telling RTE Sport: “He’s in his fourth season now, and he scored a brilliant goal. And then five minutes later he makes a mistake for the first goal and then a mistake for the next goal.”

“He is simply not good enough for Liverpool, he will never make it as a Liverpool player.

“He wants to play with the ball but he’s not good enough to play with it.

“If you are in the centre of midfield you have got to do two jobs – attack and defend.”

The former RB Leipzig midfielder was replaced after the half-time break, with Jurgen Klopp subbing on Fabinho to stabilise the midfield.

There can be no questioning the fact that we gained more control in the middle of the park following the Brazilian international’s introduction to the field of play.

However, to say that Keita was entirely at fault for the goals conceded may be somewhat wide of the mark.

Given how impressive the 26-year-old has largely been for us this term, it seems a bit harsh on Hamann’s part to completely dismiss the player.

