Henry thinks Salah’s only started ‘becoming a good player’ & insists 33-year-old La Liga star ‘is ahead’ in Ballon d’Or debate

Another game, another set of broken records for Mo Salah, with the Egyptian now being Liverpool’s highest scorer (31) in the Champions League and the first player in our history to score in nine consecutive appearances.

Inevitable talk of the No.11’s standing in the game has lead to calls for him to win the Ballon d’Or this season; a topic of conversation that caused debate on CBS last night between Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The main argument boiled down to whether the 29-year-old was the best player in the world, simply the best goal scorer, or whether the award should head elsewhere.

Amidst Salah discussion, the legendary Arsenal striker threw his compatriot’s name into the ring: “On current form, you’re still not putting Benzema in there? The way he’s playing right now; the assists that he has, the goals that he has, what he’s been doing for France at the Euros and the Nations League.

“He’s in the discussion and it [Salah winning the Ballon d’Or] is not that clear at all”.

Carragher then stood up for our hero as he said: “Mohamed Salah, until this season, I would describe as a goal scorer… we are talking now, in this season, about a great player”.

Henry retorted: “For me, Benzema is ahead because he has been a complete player with goals, for a long time. Mo Salah is becoming a good player, not only a great goalscorer.”

The debate rumbled on with Richards siding with Carra: “Some would argue that it’s a lot harder to do what Salah has done than what Benzema has done at Real Madrid.”

The reason these chats are so interesting to listen to is that there is no clear correct answer.

We would always side with our man but the fact that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers appear to be dwindling means the award for the best player in the world is a lot more open nowadays.

Here’s hoping Mo is the man with his hands on the trophy at the end of November.

