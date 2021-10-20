‘I’m not the Pope of football’ – Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Simeone’s style of football

Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn into criticising Diego Simeone’s style of play with his Atletico Madrid outfit.

This follows from a dramatic 3-2 win for the Merseysiders in their Champions League meeting with Los Colchoneros.

🗣️"How long is he [Simeone] here? 10 years? Incredibly successful. Why should they play the football I like?" Klopp on Atletico's tactical plan 🤔 #LFC pic.twitter.com/x2Ulaof82a — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 19, 2021

The result puts the German’s men five points clear of the La Liga heavyweights in Group B – a huge cushion at the halfway mark of the group stage.

To get a result in Madrid is a far from simple task as Atletico’s record goes to show.

Whilst we certainly wouldn’t want to see Simeone’s brand of football at Anfield over Klopp’s, we can appreciate just how brilliant a job the Argentine has done getting his outfit to successfully compete with the likes of Barcelona and city rivals Real Madrid.

Based on our five-goal thriller, we can only imagine that the return tie for our recent opponents will be just as feisty and hard-fought.

But for now, it appears that the Liverpool engine is showing absolutely no signs of shutting off anytime soon with our latest big win abroad.

