‘It’s not healthy’ – Simeone revisits Klopp snub & explains what he’ll do when he next sees Liverpool boss

Diego Simeone has admitted that he didn’t shake Jurgen Klopp’s hand after the match because he’s not a fan of the ritual.

To the Argentine’s credit, he did add that he would take a different approach when he next crosses paths with his Liverpool counterpart.

“I don’t always greet (the other manager) after the game because I don’t like it,” Simeone discussed the incident post-match, as reported by the Metro.

“It’s not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think of it that way.

“But now, when I see him, I’ll greet him without a problem.”

The La Liga giants will soon get their chance to issue a riposte in Europe with their next Champions League tie being the return fixture at Anfield.

There’s no sense making a mountain out of a molehill in light of the 51-year-old’s recent post-match comments.

Indeed, as Klopp himself noted immediately after the five-goal thriller, the pair had merely reacted emotionally in the moment and we’re sure the matter will all be cleared up by the time we host Los Colchoneros at L4.

With a five-point cushion, we can afford to breathe a little in our Champions League group, though we’ve no doubt the former Mainz boss will be pushing the players to increase the gap with another big win in Europe in early November.

