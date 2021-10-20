James Milner shares hilarious post-match social media comments following debate over Madrid opener

James Milner is famed for his quick wit, particularly since the launch of his social media accounts in 2018, and last night he added another example to his repertoire.

Excluding penalties, the Englishman’s last goal for the club came in September 2019 against MK Dons but this long drought looked to have ended yesterday.

Confusion surrounded the first goal with both Mo Salah and Milner being awarded the goal at different points of the evening, until UEFA sided with the No.11 and handed him the goal.

Never one to let a golden opportunity for some banter to pass; the 35-year-old veteran who has played more games for Liverpool than any other club in his career, took to social media to poke fun at our top scorer.

In an Instagram post, the Yorkshire-man quipped: “Great result at a very difficult place to go. Don’t worry Mo, I won’t claim it 😜 #ynwa #ucl.”

You can view the post on his official account (@jamesmilnerofficial):

It seems that every season that passes, our midfield engine just keeps getting fitter, to put in another solid performance in such a testing game is only testament to the phenomenal athlete he is.

Here’s to many more years of Milner magic at Anfield, on and off the pitch!