Joe Cole names Ronaldo & Lukaku as ‘number one and number two’ for golden boot – Salah doesn’t cut it

Joe Cole has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to be ‘neck and neck’ for the golden boot this term.

The pair are both on three goals in five and seven Premier League games respectively – a figure outstripped by Mo Salah’s seven goals in the same competition (albeit in eight games).

“I think it could be either of them. I think they will be the number one and number two,” the former Chelsea midfielder was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “Out of them two I think it’ll be the one who doesn’t pick up an injury. I think they will consistently score goals throughout, and they’ll be neck and neck.”

The Egyptian international further bolstered his total goal tally (across all competitions) with an impactful performance for the Reds in their 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, registering two crucial efforts.

With 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions, it’s difficult to see exactly how the 39-year-old has come to the conclusion that the summer signings will beat the Liverpool No.11 to the individual award in question.

To give the Englishman credit where credit’s due, the pair in question have both demonstrated a remarkable eye for goal for their prior clubs.

Indeed, Lukaku found the back of the net on 24 different occasions in the Serie A last term – a feat topped by Ronaldo who registered five more efforts in the same season.

Despite his age, we are talking about one of the best players in the world in the Portuguese international; a player who has consistently proven for over a decade to be one of the two top professionals in the sport.

By contrast, our Egyptian King’s numbers last term fell short of his Chelsea counterpart’s tally by two goals.

Regardless, it’s worthwhile to consider current form, and the reality of the situation is that, with a goal ratio of 1.09 per game (from his rate across all competitions), the 29-year-old looks the most likely of the bunch to have his name carved out on the golden boot this season.

We’ll be expecting the former Roma hitman to further bolster his numbers at the weekend and, on current form, to battle out with the likes of Ronaldo and Lukaku for individual recognition.

