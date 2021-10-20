Joe Cole thinks Liverpool can ‘compete for everything’ but shares stark concern that could derail trophy hopes

Joe Cole only managed 42 appearances across three years as a Liverpool player and his time at Chelsea will always be remembered as his greatest football days.

He now works as a pundit for BT Sport and was discussing the match against Atletico Madrid last night following our 3-2 victory.

Much has been made of Jurgen’s men and their superb form but almost as much attention has been paid to ‘what if’ injuries and the squad depth and strength.

Given the freakish injuries that graced us last year, this was inevitable, but the 39-year-old became another to throw their concerned hat into the ring yesterday.

The former Liverpool No.10 raised issues during his analysis as he said: “With Liverpool it’s always going to be; can they keep that core 13 players fit and firing for all Champions League games and all Premier League games.

“They’re as good as anyone with that [13 players] but it’s when you go into the depths. Like when they lost four centre-halves last year, which is of course going to affect anyone.

“They’re as good as anyone on their day though that’s for sure.”

When asked if he thought we could win any silverware this season, the response was: “They can compete for everything, I was at the [Watford] game on Saturday and they were outstanding and tonight, on all accounts, they weren’t at their very best.”

A lot has been said about our depth of squad but you can’t argue that we haven’t used a lot of them already this season and they all look up for a season-long fight.

You can watch the BT Sport Champions League debrief here (via Soccer Review).