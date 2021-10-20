Liverpool: The best Premier League forwards of all time

Liverpool, one of the top Premier League football clubs, is known as the forge of talents. Its players are skilled, professional, passionate, and dedicated. And hundreds of clubs across the world are trying to have them.

Below, let us discuss the most scoring and famous forwards from Liverpool since 1993 and till now.

Robbie Fowler

Played games: 266

Total goals: 128

Robbie Fowler has been playing for Liverpool in 1993 – 2001 and 2006 – 2007. He is the only player in the club who has scored more goals than Gerrard. Fans call Robbie God and there is a reason for that: he occupies sixth place in the list of top scorers in all possible football competitions. We are sure that Fowler’s results would be even better if he didn’t have a severe injury back in 1997.

Daniel Sturridge

Played games: 116

Total goals: 50

Fans had a chance to enjoy the fantastic play of Daniel Sturridge in 2013 – 2019.

The first season (2013/2014) turned out the best for him: Sturridge came second in the Golden Boot competition.

Soon afterward, he was injured and didn’t show any significant results.

Mohamed Salah

Played games: 153

Total goals: 102

Mohamed Salah has been a part of Liverpool since 2017 and is one of the most popular football players at the moment.

He has now scored in every of the last eight games and caught up with Daniel Sturridge who had the same result in February 2014.

Salah brought fame and victory for Liverpool after a series of defeats and also won two Golden Boots.

Michael Owen

Played games: 216

Total goals: 118

Since 2001, Michael Owen is the only Liverpool player to conquer the Ballon d’Or – winning five trophies for the same club.

Owen is a fast finisher and if not an injury, would surely top the alley of football fame.

There are only two players who scored more goals in the Premier League than Owen: Gerrard and Fowler.

Luis Suarez

Played games: 110

Total goals: 69

Luis Suarez is from Uruguay and played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014.

During this time, he has won the League Cup and the Golden Boot. However, Suarez had more success when playing in Spain: winning La Liga five times and the Champions League.

Sadio Mane

Played games: 170

Total goals: 79

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool a bit earlier than Salah but had similar results. They even shared the Golden Boot in the 2018 – 2019 season.

Many experts predict Mane to have a great future and lots of more experienced players can envy his skills, speed, and motivation.

Dirk Kuyt

Played games: 208

Total goals: 51

Even though Dirk Kuyt has never been the most productive Liverpool frontman, his games were always interesting to follow and he had made lots of resultative assists.

In the final season, Dirk Kuyt won the League Cup.

Roberto Firmino

Played games: 217

Total goals: 70

Firmino is a centre-forward and, together with Mane and Salah, is considered one of the most promising and professional Liverpool players at the moment.

He has one of the biggest numbers of assists on our list and we are sure that Roberto is going to show outstanding results in the future.

Fernando Torres

Played games: 102

Total goals: 65

This forward doesn’t require an introduction.

Torres has played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2011 and has the best minutes-per-goal ratio – 121.

And even though he didn’t show serious results for Liverpool, after moving to Chelsea Fernando won the Europa League, Champions, League and other trophies.

The transition cost the club a significant amount – £50 million – but it was surely worth every pound spent.

Wrap-up

When thinking about the best Liverpool forwards, football fans will surely name one of the players mentioned above.

But if you have other candidates, feel free to share them with us by leaving a comment below!