On this day in 2007: Sky’s FanZone reaction to Dirk Kuyt brace that sank nine-men Everton in derby day that had everything

Liverpool supporters have been blessed to have been able to enjoy some memorable derby day successes over our local rivals and this game in 2007 deserves to be right up there.

Victories at Goodison Park have not been too frequent in recent history and hopefully Rafa Benitez won’t be able to add any more to his tally when the sides meet on the 1st of December.

Alongside the victory, fans may fondly remember the classic Sky Sports series FanZone and its iconic coverage of the clash.

It’s a much-missed format amongst fanbases, though Reds can dip into some nostalgia courtesy of some passionate coverage from the invited rival supporters.

The game started positively following a missed chance by Andriy Voronin but pressure following an Everton corner lead to Sami Hyypia emphatically turning the ball into his own net, with it remaining 1-0 ahead of a pulsating second-half.

Ten minutes after the restart, Steven Gerrard carried the ball on the break before being brought down by Tony Hibbert inside the box which lead to him being dismissed by Mark Clattenburg.

Dirk Kuyt was handed the responsibility on the spot and duly dispatched to restore parity in the game.

With twenty minutes remaining, disbelief ensued as Liverpool’s captain was replaced by youngster Lucas Leiva whilst the Reds were chasing a winner against the 10-men Toffees.

As fate would have it though, the Brazilian was handed the opportunity to put Liverpool ahead in stoppage time until his effort was saved on the line…. by Phil Neville.

Another red, another pen, another goal and Liverpool were finally ahead.

End of the drama? No chance. Jamie Carragher pulled down Joleon Lescott in the penalty area for what appeared to be a blatant foul.

The referee didn’t agree and the game ended 2-1 to a relieved Liverpool against the aggrieved nine-men Everton.

If you want to relive all the best parts of the action from that day, watch this classic FanZone coverage via Sky Sports.