Peter Crouch declares on BT Sport that Liverpool are back to title-winning form and are ‘blowing teams away’

There aren’t many footballers that can unify football fans with their popularity, but Peter Crouch must be high on that list.

The former Liverpool man was discussing the game on BT Sport last night when he declared that Liverpool’s form was reminiscent of their 2020 title-winning performances.

Coming off the back of their 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, talk turned in the studio to Jurgen Klopp’s side and their terrific run of results.

Jake Humphrey presented the ex-England international with the statistic that, “In the last seven away games they’ve played in, they’ve scored at least three in every single game.”

This of course on the back of the fact that the Reds are now 21-games unbeaten in all competitions and the only unbeaten team in the top five leagues in Europe this campaign.

These statistics weren’t lost on the 40-year-old retired striker, who said: “It’s an incredible record, they’re back to the year they won the title when they blew teams away, they’re back to that form.”

When the statistics are stacked in our favour, it’s hard to disagree – but do you?

Are we back to our impervious 2020 form, and can we get our hands on some, or all, of the big silverware at the end of this campaign?

You can watch the full BT Sport post-match punditry here (via PMA).