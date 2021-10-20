‘Something happened there’ – Wenger insinuates there’s more to Simeone moment that inspired sarcastic Klopp response

Arsene Wenger has suggested that there may have been further reasons behind Diego Simeone’s swift exit from the pitch after the full-time whistle went to confirm Liverpool’s 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Jurgen Klopp, who had been counting on a handshake from the Argentine, was left clutching at air and sarcastically stuck his thumb up at the departing coach’s back.

“It’s not always peace and love on the bench,” the Frenchman told beINSports (via the Mirror).

“Overall, I must say that something happened there. He did not only not greet, but he ran inside.

“That means he was determined not to shake hands and that means something happened.

“The good thing is that it’s repairable because it happens sometimes that you have an exchange of words and six months later you meet each other and you sort it out.”

The former Los Colchoneros midfielder did explain in a post-match presser that he hadn’t intended on upsetting his fellow manager adding that he simply wasn’t a fan of such exchanges after the 90 minutes.

It’s an issue that has been heavily dissected in the wake of another impressive Champions League victory for us.

Following both sets of coaches’ interviews after the game, however, it’s clear that there’s far from being any serious animosity between the pair, and we imagine it’ll be an issue they’ll laugh off come the return tie at Anfield.

In the meantime, we’ll be hoping to keep up our battling spirit ahead of our upcoming meeting with Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend.

