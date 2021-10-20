(Video) Lightning-fast Liverpool passing combo between Keita, Salah & Firmino will make fans dizzy

Despite claims that Liverpool were utterly dire beyond the 20-minute mark, there were some moments that could be salvaged from the remainder of the first-half.

A Liverpool fan on Twitter, @albaaaaaaaaaaah, shared one such example in a short clip highlighting a series of quick one-touch passes between Naby Keita, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino down the right-flank.

READ MORE: Hamann lays the blame for Atletico’s goals squarely at the feet of 26-year-old Liverpool midfielder in damning verdict

The speed of the play seems to utterly confound Atletico Madrid’s pressing players, freeing up the Guinean international to lay up his fellow teammate, Sadio Mane, outside of the 18-yard-box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport and Twitter user, @albaaaaaaaaaaah:

Attacking wise, our right hand side is insane pic.twitter.com/eyc28Rj8Ck — mr keepin it real🇦🇱 (@albaaaaaaaaaaah) October 20, 2021

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!