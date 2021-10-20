(Video) Luis Suarez kicks off at official after making a meal out of Van Dijk challenge

A furious Luis Suarez reacted poorly to a refereeing call late in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory in Madrid.

The Uruguayan international, formerly of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s La Liga rivals, Barcelona, went down holding his head after Virgil van Dijk won an aerial battle with the striker.

Looking at the clip shared by @JamesJohn2427, it seems as though there was minimal contact (if any) to the 34-year-old’s head with the Dutchman’s forearm appearing to only graze his back.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: