(Video) Luis Suarez kicks off at official after making a meal out of Van Dijk challenge

A furious Luis Suarez reacted poorly to a refereeing call late in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory in Madrid.
The Uruguayan international, formerly of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid’s La Liga rivals, Barcelona, went down holding his head after Virgil van Dijk won an aerial battle with the striker.
Looking at the clip shared by @JamesJohn2427, it seems as though there was minimal contact (if any) to the 34-year-old’s head with the Dutchman’s forearm appearing to only graze his back.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:
— James John (@JamesJohn2427) October 20, 2021
Two things went through my head as this happened. Firstly, I was delighted to see Suarez refusing to stop his whining, as he was helping us no end with running down the clock, secondly, with Greizmann already red carded and therefore suspended for the return game, I was wondering if chewy lewy was going to talk himself into a red card as well. I think he came very, very close. I was almost waiting for the referee to flinch and decide enough was enough, but I guess that is all part of the training in the dark arts, you learn actually where the line is. Goes without saying that it was very very funny as well.