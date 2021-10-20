(Video) New angle of Salah’s Atletico opener shows how ludicrous his dribbling skills have become

Mo Salah has continued his prime goalscoring form with another couple of efforts chalked on to his name following Liverpool’s five-goal thriller in the Champions League.

The No.11 weaved his way past three opposition players before firing his shot just outside of the 18-yard-box to hand the Reds an early lead.

There had been some early confusion with the Egyptian’s opening effort at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the goal initially awarded to James Milner for appearing to divert the effort before once again being classed as the 29-year-old’s property.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SuperSport & @tashaaa2000:

