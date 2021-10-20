(Video) ‘You are not a nice person’ – Klopp savages reporter over post-match Simeone questioning

Jurgen Klopp reacted firmly when posed with a question over Diego Simeone’s post-match behaviour following Liverpool’s 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The German was far from happy with the line of questioning, insisting that he wasn’t angry at the Argentine’s behaviour and chalking up the incident to emotions running high after an intense fixture.

The result puts the Anfield-based outfit firmly ahead in Group B with a five-point cushion between the Reds and the La Liga heavyweights.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Stan. Sport (via @RealKevinPalmer):

