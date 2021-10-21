(Image) Liverpool fan thinks they’ve spotted repeat of Watford moment in Van Dijk-Salah snap

Prior to Mo Salah’s Champions League opener in Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid, fans may have missed a repeat of James Milner’s prophetic moment during last weekend’s Watford tie.

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, from CBS Sports’ coverage of the group stage encounter, Virgil van Dijk can be clearly seen with his arms raised moments before his Egyptian teammate makes a run towards the edge of the 18-yard-box for his goal.

Some supporters on the forum have suggested that the Dutchman had been merely calling for the ball, which is entirely possible!

However, we’d like to think that our No.4 was, like Milner, already celebrating the inevitable.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/vihnbains & CBS Sports:

