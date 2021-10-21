‘It would be three or 4-0’ – Paul Scholes say Klopp will be ‘rubbing his hands together’ after watching Man Utd’s first-half v Atalanta

Paul Scholes has warned his former side that an in-form Liverpool outfit could potentially be far more ruthless at Old Trafford should the Red Devils repeat their poor first-half against Atalanta.

The Merseysiders are set to visit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sixth-placed side on Sunday, with the Reds looking to further extend their 21-game unbeaten run.

“If you do that against Manchester City or Liverpool, half-time it would be three or four nil,” the ex-midfielder told BT Sport.

When questioned on the manner of the comeback win, the 46-year-old suggested that Jurgen Klopp will have been delighted by United’s poor opening 45 minutes.

“I know everyone wants to get carried away with this euphoria,” Scholes added.

“Will he play that way on Sunday against Liverpool? If it was that brilliant, it was that good, everyone’s smiling, everyone’s happy.

“Go and do that on Sunday against Liverpool – see what happens.

“Imagine Jurgen Klopp at home watching that game in the first-half, rubbing his hands together.”

To our rivals’ credit, it was a remarkable comeback in Europe to secure their second batch of three points and the lead in Group F of the Champions League.

Given the imperious form we’re enjoying, however, with a frontline that simply can’t stop finding the net this term, there will be some serious questions asked of our upcoming opponents at the weekend.

We’ll expect United to raise their game against us, as they always do, but, as one club insider aptly put it: “It is no longer Liverpool you expect to raise their game for this one as underdogs, but United”.

You can catch the clip in question below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Go and do that against Liverpool on Sunday, see what happens." "Imagine Jurgen Klopp watching that at home, rubbing his hands together." Paul Scholes won't let a late Ronaldo winner paper over the cracks of that first-half performance from Man Utd.#UCL pic.twitter.com/Dzt9FEC67v — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

