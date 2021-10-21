Klopp loses patience over Salah contract saga and steps in to resolve matter – report

With Mo Salah showing no signs of curtailing his remarkable form, Liverpool’s hierarchy are facing increasing pressure to get a new contract for the 29-year-old firmly over the line.

Such pressure will have certainly turned up a gear if a report from Football Insider – claiming that Jurgen Klopp is urging key decision-makers to meet the Egyptian international’s demands – is accurate.

The former Roma frontman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, leading to some amount of concern about his Anfield future beyond this season.

Whilst there’s an argument for looking beyond Salah’s current form and considering the bigger picture, the reality of the situation is we’re talking about a truly exceptional player.

Not in the sense of this being the pinnacle of his brilliance but also regarding his conditioning levels and his potential ability to remain a top performer for the club at all levels well into his 30s.

Adding at least another two years onto his contract would hardly be a gamble if the club looks at other examples of players who have extended their careers – players, from a fitness perspective, we can easily lump our Egyptian King into the same category.

