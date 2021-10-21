Man Utd suffer injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash; Solskjaer unsure if attacker will be available for Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested Marcus Rashford could be a doubt for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The English international suffered a ‘dead leg’ during the Red Devils’ 3-2 comeback victory over Atalanta in the Champions League group stage mid-week.

“I don’t know. I hope so and I think so. It’s a dead leg. Sometimes that can take longer than what you want but if we treat it well he should be okay,” the Norwegian replied when questioned by reporters as to whether his player would be available for the meeting with the Reds (as covered by the Manchester Evening News). “He’s worked really hard. His injury was, or [because of] the surgery, he couldn’t train with contact but he’s been training physically and now he’s physically robust.”

The Premier League outfit currently find themselves four points behind their traditional rivals in sixth-place, despite another high-spending summer.

READ MORE: Klopp loses patience over Salah contract saga and steps in to resolve matter – report

It’s something of a potential blow for United (if they can’t manage to get him fit in time) given Rashford’s history of being a nuisance for us.

Given the nature of the manager’s comments, however, we’d be surprised if the 23-year-old wasn’t available for our return to domestic action this coming weekend – and we’ll certainly wish the attacker nothing but a swift recovery.

It’s somewhat difficult to predict how the tie in question will pan out in light of Liverpool’s imperious recent form and our upcoming opponents’ variable home results.

That being said, we can expect one eventuality: United will raise their game to meet the challenge we pose but we’ll be more than up for it ourselves.

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!