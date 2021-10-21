(Video) Harvey Elliott training clip: Liverpool starlet shares latest recovery update

Another update has been shared of Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott’s ongoing recovery from a serious ankle injury sustained in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United back in early September.

A clip, shared on the No. Instagram story (via the Echo), has emerged of the 18-year-old continuing his rehabilitation in the swimming pool – presumably at the club’s AXA training facility.

Following an unprecedented start to the campaign, we were absolutely devestated to see the attacker’s season curtailed.

Though, we’re glad to see the No.67 firmly on the road to recovery, and we look forward to hopefully seeing him back on the pitch for Jurgen Klopp’s men next year as predicted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s Instagram page & the Liverpool Echo:

You ❤️ to see it pic.twitter.com/kM4Zynocja — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 21, 2021

