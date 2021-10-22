Alexander-Arnold tips ‘regimented’ Joe Gomez to be a future football manager

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been promoting his new Red Bull documentary, ‘Trent’s Vision‘, which has lead to some light-hearted interviews.

One of which was with OneFootball on YouTube, where the right-back was asked to predict who would be a future manager within the squad.

Given the option of picking between Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Joe Gomez; the No.66 sided with his England teammate.

Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, the Scouser said: “He understands the game, he’s really relaxed and chilled but he’s very regimented.

“He knows what he’s doing, knows what he needs to do and gets it done.”

The London-born centre-back has made over 120 appearances in six years at the club, with injuries and squad competition interrupting his progress.

His reputation within the team is clearly high though and the off-field bond between both players is evident from this decision.

With the likes of Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Danny Agger all currently in managerial roles, who else from the current squad could go on to have a successful career in the dugout?

Thankfully, we can enjoy the onfield performances of both men for many years to come – hopefully all in our famous red shirt!

You can watch the full interview here via OneFootball on their YouTube channel: