Carragher admits Sadio Mane ‘really worried’ him last term: ‘Not just because of his goal output’

Jamie Carragher has highlighted the recent positive form Sadio Mane has enjoyed in the famous red shirt this term.

With six goals in 11 games (across all competitions), the Senegalese attacker isn’t quite hitting the numbers of his fellow world-class teammate, Mo Salah, though has shown significant signs of improvement from the prior campaign.

“I think the form of Mane for me, or his numbers, have been standout this season,” the 43-year-old told the Essential Football Podcast (via Sky Sports).

“I know Salah has been out of this world, but I was really worried for Mane at times last season, not just because of his goal output, but his general performance.

“It’s really interesting with how well Liverpool are attacking.

“We can talk about Mo Salah, you look at the goals Sadio Mane is getting, Roberto Firmino got the hat-trick at Watford as well.

“Myself included, we were really worrying about Liverpool’s front three going forward last season and whether it had come to an end.”

To put things into perspective, the former Southampton ace is only two goals away from reaching half of the tally he amassed in the 2020/21 season.

The return of key stars – most notably, Virgil van Dijk – has undoubtedly breathed fresh life into this Liverpool side that looked somewhat beleaguered, to say the least, last year.

Having our talismanic No.4 back, in particular, has allowed us to explore a broader plan of attack with us having greatly missed the defender’s pinpoint long balls.

But due credit does have to be given to the likes of Mane and Bobby Firmino who have stepped up their game from the prior term and are producing the goods on the pitch on a more regular basis.

