Fans won’t like Carragher’s United prediction as ex-Red claims that ‘Liverpool are a better team’

Jamie Carragher has admitted he can foresee Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men taking all three points at Old Trafford against Liverpool this Sunday.

The Reds are set to take on arch rivals Manchester United following a thriller of a Champions League meeting in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“I could see Man United winning this game,” the former centre-half told the Essential Football Podcast (via Sky Sports).

“I think certainly on the back of what happened on Wednesday night, the atmosphere will be fantastic, especially at the start of the game.

“Man United at home against Liverpool notoriously, going back 10 or 15 years, they’ve had Liverpool’s number in the fixture.”

The 43-year-old did, however, go on to clarify that he felt his old side was superior to their upcoming opponents in the English top-flight.

“Even in Jurgen Klopp’s time, I think he’s only won there once so it will always be a tough game for Liverpool no matter what the circumstances are or the quality of Man United,” Carragher added. “But there’s no doubt that going into the game, Liverpool are a better team. They’ve proven that over the last few years and at the start of this season and if Liverpool play well, that could be enough to win.”

READ MORE: Liverpool’s wonderkid transfer hopes scuppered despite Reds’ hopes of attaining key puzzle piece for the future – Report

The impending meeting with Manchester United can be safely categorised as one of those fixtures where form, to an extent, tends to go out of the window.

Looking at the two sides objectively, one can argue that we are the superior side – as has already been demonstrated in the league and beyond this term.

Nonetheless, we’re not expecting this to be a relative walk in the park come the tail end of the weekend; it will be a feisty, physical game, though one in which we’ll be backing Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to make a statement.

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!