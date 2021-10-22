Harvey Elliott issues Eminem inspired Instagram injury update under six weeks since horrific ankle dislocation

Harvey Elliott was on the wrong end of a horrifying Pascal Struijk challenge, which saw his ankle being dislocated in the September match-up against Leeds.

Early updates looked to a return in the New Year and the young midfielder has taken to Instagram to update supporters on his progress, with the backdrop of Eminem’s Take a Stand.

The video shows that he is no longer in a cast and his message of “One day at a time, getting stronger 💪🏻” illustrates his positive attitude to getting back on the field as soon as he can.

The former Fulham youngster has only made 13 appearances for the first-team but featured in all four games at the beginning of the season before his injury.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get the Chertsey-born lad back into the first-team picture, particularly in light of the longer than expected absences of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones.

Replies from the club’s account, Jones, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Jose Enrique show that he is not alone on his comeback.

We’re all with you Harvey and look forward to seeing you back in our midfield soon!

