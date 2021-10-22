(Image) Liverpool fan spots Fernando Torres’ son posing for pictures with Virgil van Dijk

A Liverpool fan, u/EuropeanGuy12, on Reddit shared a screenshot of LFCTV‘s post-match coverage of the Reds’ 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fernando Torres’ son, Leo Torres, can be seen taking a picture with talismanic defender, Virgil van Dijk, in the wake of the Merseysider’s dramatic victory on foreign soil.

READ MORE: ‘Then we’ll look further’ – Reported 12-goal Liverpool target explains what he must do before considering exit in cryptic update

There’s something special about witnessing our former player chatting with our current crop of stars, not to mention how delighted our former No.9’s son looks to have met our Dutch centre-half.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12 & LFCTV:

#Ep17 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Stan Collymore on Wenger ‘talking cobblers’, FSG advice… and more!