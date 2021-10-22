Istanbul hero declares it is in Steven Gerrard’s ‘destiny’ to take over from Klopp & wouldn’t mind being his number two

Replacing the irreplaceable is not a role many people want to be lumbered with, although it would be the dream job for Steven Gerrard.

One man who thinks he would be is Djimi Traore who’s been speaking at length with The Guardian about his love for Liverpool and his hopes for his former captain to take the top job in the future.

Discussing whether he would like to manage his old club, there was no doubt over who he believed was right for the role.

The Mali-international said: “I will also not think about being Liverpool manager because that is for Steven Gerrard. It is his destiny and I hope when Klopp retires the club gives the job to Steven.

“He’s doing a fantastic job at Rangers and shown his character and desire to improve as a coach.”

Talk then turned to whether the assistant’s job would be of interest, “You never know” was the cheery response.

The former left-back has never lost his love for his old club, proudly declaring: “When you play for the Reds you are a Red forever.”

Following his retirement from football in 2014, the Frenchman has had coaching roles with Seattle Sounders and has aspirations of becoming a first-team manager.

The 41-year-old said: “I’m realistic about what I want to do and if I want to become a manager it would be in the MLS because I did a good job there so I know I would get an opportunity.”

It’s great to see the respect he has for his former club and teammate and his prediction is one that would make a lot of supporters happy.

If the Rangers manager does become our boss, we can only hope it’s after many more years of success under the current gaffer and that the good times continue for whoever does eventually fill the hot seat.