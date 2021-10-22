‘It’s just facts’ – Klopp laughs off ridiculous Solskjaer jibe and hits back with presser riposte

Jurgen Klopp shrugged off Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s penalty complaints once more, insisting that he had no influence over the officiating of Manchester United’s games, as reported in a tweet below.

The former Cardiff City boss had, earlier in the campaign, accused the 54-year-old of influencing officials and reducing the club’s chances of receiving spot-kicks.

🗣️"I think when Ole said it they had five penalties and we had two? We all know we can't influence refs with things like that." Jurgen Klopp addresses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's penalty comments ⚽️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/6GriszYbMX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 22, 2021

As things stand, the pair are level in terms of penalties received this term, though that was from the case in the prior season, as United (11) were handed nearly double the amount the Merseysiders (6) received.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to rival Barcelona with interest in 26-year-old ex-Liverpool attacker – Falk

The point has previously been made that it makes little sense for the Red Devils to receive more penalty calls than us given their comparatively limited involvement in the 18-yard-box.

If Klopp’s comments made any difference, it was arguably only to rectify a worrying trend as far as officiating calls during United games are concerned.

Of course, given how rarely the manager’s concerns are genuinely listened to outside of Merseyside, we find it incredibly hard to believe that the former Mainz boss is to blame for our arch rival’s loss in spot-kick awards.

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!