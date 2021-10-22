Klopp hoping to use positive relations with key trio’s AFCON nations to stave off nightmare selection scenario

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning on engaging in talks with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita’s respective nations in order to encourage the release of his players at a later date.

This comes from the Mirror, with the publication asserting that the German currently enjoys a positive relationship with the national sides in question.

According to an interpretation of FA rules, it’s possible that the Reds could be forced to send off the trio to AFCON in late December (rather than early January), which would mean that the club is without it’s top attacking talents for upcoming fixtures with Leicester and Chelsea.

Facing our title rivals without Salah and Mane doesn’t really bear thinking about when it comes to keeping us in the fight for the league title this term.

Only a point behind current leaders, Chelsea, we remain very much involved in the battle for major honours this season.

That having all been said, things could go quickly sour if we’re set to face Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel’s men without our main attacking threats in December.

Given that FA rules are subjective to an extent, however, we’re hopeful that the situation can be resolved in our favour.

