Klopp says he feels ‘sorry’ for Steve Bruce when weighing in on latest development

Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the online abuse former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had received in his old role, saying he felt ‘sorry for Steve’.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet update from club correspondent Paul Gorst, with the German urging everyone to ignore abuse issued on the platforms.

"So far in my career, I've never felt like Brucey feels now. The world is like this, it's fine, I don't read it. If you do, it might. People say bad things out there and you need someone who reads it. If you don't read it, it doesn't matter. That's my advice." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 22, 2021

This follows from an interview with the Telegraph (via the Independent) in which the 60-year-old coach revealed the relentless nature of negative online abuse he had received since taking the job with The Toon.

It absolutely goes without saying, yet we must stress here at Empire of the Kop that online abuse is not acceptable in any form.

Whilst we can all admit our respective clubs have had managers who we might not have enjoyed having at the helm, there’s no room for abusive comments on social media and beyond.

We’re saddened to hear that Bruce is seriously contemplating leaving managerial life for good as a result of the toll taken from the online comments.

