Klopp shares mixed injury update as Jones ‘should be in contention’ for Man Utd but 30-year-old midfielder ruled out

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Curtis Jones has been involved in team training and ‘should be in contention’ for Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Manchester United, as has been reported by Echo journalist, Paul Gorst, in a tweet.

Classy playmaker, Thiago Alcantara, however, remains unlikely to be available for the weekend, with the German suggesting that fans could see the Spaniard return prior to the next international break.

Klopp confirms to Sky that Jones is in contention and Thiago is not. "He is running, which is a good sign. Maybe he's back before the int'l break, but we will see." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 22, 2021

The former Bayern Munich star has been unavailable for selection since pulling up with a calf injury in the Merseysiders’ 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in mid-September.

It’ll be a boost to our midfield options having the 20-year-old Scouser back in contention for a starting spot once we return to domestic action this coming weekend.

With our current array of available midfielders looking somewhat thin in light of the long-term injury to Harvey Elliott and Thiago’s ongoing struggles, it’ll be handy for Klopp to have another option beyond Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and veteran James Milner.

