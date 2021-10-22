Liverpool fans will love hearing Carragher mocking Everton, claiming they’ve ‘bullied’ their neighbours for quarter of a century

It’s no secret that Jamie Carragher was a boyhood blue but his allegiances have certainly changed since his 737 first-team appearances for Liverpool.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Overlap, hosted by Gary Neville, our former No.23 discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the rivalry between the two teams separated by Stanley Park.

Walking through the streets of Bootle, the 43-year-old mentioned the state of the team he walked into during the late 1990s and how Merseyside derbies have changed since his early playing days.

When asked about the ‘Spice Boys’ era, Carra bemoaned their attitude and application: “They never won a derby game for three years… one of the things I’m most proud of is that we started bullying Everton.

“We did bully Everton and we have done now for about 25 years!”

There’s no mistaking that the team that preceded him did underachieve and the former defender gave an honest assessment of the role he could have had in that dressing room: “If I’d have played in that team and been me, been loud and aggressive, not a great player but just that personality, that team could have really gone over the edge [to win more silverware].”

A lot has been said about the drinking culture that left our club slower than many of our rivals at the time and perhaps the man with the second-highest number of Liverpool appearances has a point over the reasoning for some of their failures.

One thing that is for sure though: he does love winding up the club that he used to call his own!

You can watch the full interview here, courtesy of Sky Sports: