Liverpool set to rival Barcelona with interest in 26-year-old ex-Liverpool attacker – Falk

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the prospect of re-signing former Red Raheem Sterling in the summer.

This comes from Christian Falk at SportBild (via Sport Witness), with the publication stating that the Merseysiders would not be alone in a potential pursuit of the Englishman, with Barcelona also said to be intrigued by the 26-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were said to be interested in signing a new forward in the summer, though failed to find the funds necessary to enable a further addition to the squad beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Though the likes of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane appear to have rediscovered the form that once put them in the category, alongside Mo Salah, of one of football’s most devastating forward lines, we’d expect the club to revisit the possibility of attacking options in the summer.

Whilst undoubtedly a highly talented player with many more years likely left at the highest level in the game, it’s difficult to see our manager giving the green light to a potential move for Sterling.

Exceptions have been made for players outside of the ideal 20-24 age range our recruitment team tends to stand by.

However, we’d have to cast some doubt (despite the prestigious nature of the source) over the possibility of us returning for our former star next year.

