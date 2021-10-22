Liverpool’s wonderkid transfer hopes scuppered despite Reds’ hopes of attaining key puzzle piece for the future – Report

Liverpool had reportedly been prepared to offer Barcelona youngster, Ansu Fati, a bumper contract €15m (post-tax) to convince him to switch the Camp Nou for Anfield.

This comes from Cubero (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Reds had eyed up the Spaniard as a potential key player for the future.

The Catalan giants have, of course, since secured the teenager on a long-term contract, keeping him in the Spanish top-flight for the next six years.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fan spots Fernando Torres’ son posing for pictures with Virgil van Dijk

As one of the most promising talents in world football, many a European giant will have been secretly gutted to miss out on an opportunity to move for the £54m valued (according to Transfermarkt) attacker.

Given the source in question, we’d have to cast some doubt on the extent of our willingness to offer the 18-year-old a big contract.

Certainly, in light of our own financial limitations – not to mention Mo Salah’s ongoing contract saga – it seems unlikely that we’d have had the spare cash lying around to bring the Blaugrana on board.

#Ep18 of The Red Nets Podcast: How United can hurt Liverpool, the ‘greedy crooks’ harming the sport… and more!