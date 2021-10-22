Mo meets Mo as Salah’s waxwork model is unveiled in London’s Madame Tussauds

Just weeks after Virgil van Dijk’s waxwork was revealed in Amsterdam, Mo Salah has now been presented with his very own figure in London’s Madame Tussauds, as has been covered on Madame Tussauds YouTube channel.

The renowned museum has 26 sites worldwide featuring the world’s most influential people and now the Egyptian King joins the illustrious list of stars to be recreated.

Although the real life version is worth a lot more, it’s said to have cost around £150,000 to recreate our No.11 in wax.

Speaking with the creators, the 29-year-old said: “It’s like looking into the mirror! It’s very weird to look at myself. I didn’t expect it and it looks good, looks exactly the same like me and the outfit looks good.

“It’s something different, something I like and something new. Everything has been nice since we started work on it so it’s a new experience for me and I really enjoyed it”.

The figure is only available to view in London with a single visit setting you back £45 and, if Mo’s reaction is anything to go by, it looks to be a sight to behold.

It’s normally him who makes others look like statues in the box as he dances past them, but it’s nice to see our man receiving more acclaim for his on-field performances.

You can watch the video in full via Madame Tussauds on YouTube: