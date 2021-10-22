Mo Salah’s new Pepsi advert in the can as he is spotted with his agent in city-centre

Mo Salah definitely isn’t shy in front of a camera and has featured in countless TV adverts during his time in Merseyside.

The Egyptian will soon have another clip for his showreel as he was spotted in Liverpool city-centre recording a new advert for Pepsi.

Videos began circulating online and the Liverpool Echo tweeted about his public appearance:

🎥 Mohamed Salah filming a new Pepsi advert in Liverpool today pic.twitter.com/axt2TmeEk0 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) October 21, 2021

The speedy winger was spotted running down a street followed by a hoard of extras trying to keep up with him; as usual, he was the leader of the pack.

Dressed in a blue overcoat, our No.11 was spotted on Lydia Ann Street and Henry Street in the Exchange Flags area yesterday as the recording took place.

For some of the more strenuous scenes, a double was used to prevent any chances of injury which lead to some upset supporters thinking they had caught a glimpse of the great man, before being let down (via @L4AnfieldRD).

It’s been a busy week for our top goalscorer as he was spotted with Prince William, unveiled his waxwork in Madame Tussauds, scored against Watford and Atletico Madrid, and now has his focus on Man United on Sunday.

Images of Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, being present in Liverpool will only further ignite rumours that a lucrative new contract may be in negotiation with the club.

Hopefully talks are ongoing and we can see our Egyptian King running down the wing, and down the city’s streets, for many more years to come.