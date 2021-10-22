‘Pfffft’ – Klopp shuts down Ronaldo v Salah debate with five-word initial response

Jurgen Klopp seemed initially disinterested in the idea of comparing world-class stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah in his pre-Manchester United presser.

The German admitted ‘I never thought about that’, questioning the need to compare the two players before suggesting that the Egyptian had a better left foot than the 36-year-old, as covered in the tweet below.

🗣️"I would say Mo's left foot is probably better." Klopp on the Mo Salah v Cristiano Ronaldo debate ⚔️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/6bCgH3029U — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 22, 2021

The former Roma frontman is currently enjoying a better season, as far as goals are concerned, having registered 12 efforts in 11 games across all competitions – a superior tally to the talismanic attacker who finds himself on half that amount in nine games.

Our Egyptian King has been the subject of much praise and debate in recent weeks after producing two superb moments separately in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City prior to the international break and in the 5-0 thumping of Watford.

At 36-years-old, it’s highly impressive – and certainly indicative of the Portuguese international’s continued brilliance – that Ronaldo continues to excel at the highest level of the game.

Of course, we’d be inclined to argue that, on form alone, Salah has proven he more than deserves to be recognised as the world’s best player.

