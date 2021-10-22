Scouse former Liverpool duo begin LFC-organised UEFA coaching badges before either have retired

Jon Flanagan and Adam Morgan were both homegrown parts of the Liverpool youth system and went on to make a collective 54 appearances for the first-team.

Despite both players not retiring, their careers have not advanced in a way that they would like and now they have begun their UEFA coaching badges, as organised by their former club.

They took to social media to announce the commencement of their coaching experiences and it appears that their former team has helped them start their new careers, with Morgan tweeting: “Great couple of days on uefa coaching course, thank you to @LFC for sorting out, Neil & also all the lads involved @jon_flan93“

Great couple of days on uefa coaching course, thank you to @LFC for sorting out, Neil & also all the lads involved ⚽️ @jon_flan93 👨‍👦 pic.twitter.com/42MrkqJfre — Adam Morgan (@AMorgan94) October 21, 2021

Flanagan has reunited with Danny Agger at his first managerial role with Danish outfit HB Køge and has only made 37 league appearances in the last five seasons away from Anfield.

The right-back was a key member in the Brendan Rodgers team that went so close to winning the league in 2014 but his career has spiraled downwards since his departure from his boyhood club,

Morgan is currently with Chelmsford City and has had a similar downturn in fortune since he left the Reds, experiencing 14 different clubs despite being just 27-years-old.

The striker’s career in Merseyside was spread over four appearances in 2012 where he failed to find the back of the net before departing for Yeovil Town on a permanent deal in 2014.

Some positive news is that both men have looked to inspire the next generation with their unique football experiences and have turned to coaching for when their playing careers come to an end.

It’s great to see that our club is still looking out for their former players, and we wish both lads all the best of luck for the rest of their playing days and the collection of their coaching badges.