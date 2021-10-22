“Shut up you fool!” Carragher and Neville clash over Liverpool vs. Manchester United quiz on Sky Sports

Fish and chips, Torvill and Dean, poppadoms and chutney – there aren’t many combos that work together better than Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, with the unlikely duo in fine form ahead of their teams’ meeting this weekend.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game at Old Trafford on Sunday, Sky Sports posted a video on their YouTube channel of the two pundits going head-to-head for a special quiz.

The Bootle-born defender had the task of naming as many Liverpool players that have scored in this fixture in the Premier League.

Whilst the Bury-born ex-Red Devil had to name as many as he could who had played for Man United.

Up first was Carra, who successfully reeled off 16 correct names, being docked a point for incorrectly guessing Stan Collymore as a scorer.

Never losing the winning mentality, the 43-year-old then turned to some dubious tactics to distract his quiz opponent.

Whilst the Salford City co-owner began listing his players, the distracting chirps of: “Ferdinand? What game was that?”, “You sure that wasn’t an own goal?”, “Wasn’t that one disallowed?”, “Sure it wasn’t in the FA Cup that one?” and other witty responses could be heard.

This was enough to infuriate the former right-back who retorted: “Shut up you fool!”

He continued to attempt to list names but the unsettling tactics had done enough to frustrate and divert him from victory, all whilst remaining in good humour (for now!).

The Reds came out on top, winning 15-13; let’s hope to a lower scoreline but another victory on Sunday to continue our unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

If you’d like to watch the quiz in full and play along at home, you can do via Sky Sports’ YouTube channel here: