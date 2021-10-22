‘Then we’ll look further’ – Reported 12-goal Liverpool target explains what he must do before considering exit in cryptic update

Liverpool-linked Karim Adeyemi has left the option of an exit from RB Salzburg open with his post-match comments following the Austrian outfit’s Champions League vanquishing of Wolfsburg.

The teenager explained he wished to first ‘progress with Salzburg’ before considering any other possibilities.

“I take it easy. I feel honoured. But nothing more,” the youngster told Sky Austria (via the Express).

“I have my focus here at Salzburg. We play well together. It works perfectly.

“First of all, I want to progress with Salzburg. Then we’ll look further.”

Prior reports have suggested, however, that the Merseysiders will face stiff competition for the 19-year-old’s signature as and when it should become open for auction.

Matching Mo Salah’s overall tally (across all competitions) at Liverpool, albeit in six more games, the £18m valued attacker (according to Transfermarkt) is certainly justifying the hype around his name.

Whilst we can only be so impressed given the nature of the league (with all due respect to the Austrian top-flight), we have to remember that the likes of Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s very own Sadio Mane enjoyed spells in that neck of the woods on their way to stardom.

With interest in the German likely to be significant come the next summer window, we’d be well-advised not to wait for another move to other linked clubs if we’re genuinely interested in Adeyemi.

